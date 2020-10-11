The Daily Acca: Fluminense to win again

Santos the value against Gremio

Bet 1: Back Santos @ 5/2 - KO 20:00 BST

Santos are a big price to beat Gremio at home tonight, so they have to be backed at 5/2.

The hosts are unbeaten in 10 in all competitions - winning three of their last five. Admittedly they have drawn four of their last five in the league, but they did face some strong opponents during that run.

Gremio beat Coritiba during the week, but that was on their own patch, and on the road it's just one win in six this term - losing their most recent outing.

Bahia to be beaten

Bet 2: Back Fluminense @ 5/4 - KO 20:00 BST

The selection have climbed to sixth in Serie A, thanks to a run of form that has seen them take seven points from their last three matches.

Odair Hellmann's side beat Coritiba 4-0 at home, before drawing at Botafogo and winning at Goias. They have lost just once on this ground, this year.

The visitors are Bahia, and they are down in 13th place - six points behind their opponents. They have rallied to win two of their last three, but away from home it's three defeats from their last five.

Botafogo to register yet another draw

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Sport Recife v Botafogo @ 21/10 - KO 22:15 BST

Sport have done well since their promotion back to the top flight, as they sit in ninth place with 20 points. They were beaten 3-0 at Flamengo during the week, but prior to that it had been three consecutive victories.

Jair Ventura's men are on a run of three straight wins at home - with the latest two of which being to nil. It will be hard for them to make it four tonight though, as the visitors have proven to be very hard to beat.

Botafogo are down in 17th place, but they have lost just three of 14 outings this season - a record only bettered by three other clubs.

On their travels it's played six, drawn six, and another close game could be on the cards here.

