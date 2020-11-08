The Daily Acca: Liverpool to thwart City in battle of the big guns

City to fail to claw any ground back on Liverpool

Bet 1: Back Liverpool & Draw @ 8/11 - KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester City are around the even money mark to beat Liverpool at the Etihad today, but even without Virgil van Dijk, I still can't see the champions losing.

Since Jurgen Klopp lost the services of the Dutchman, the Reds have conceded only two goals in five fixtures - including away games at Ajax and Atalanta in the Champions League.

City have won just two of their last five in the Premier League, as a defeat to Leicester and draws with Leeds and West Ham have seen them drop seven points.

Diogo Jota has all but forced his way into the Liverpool front three, and for me, the visitors are still the better team, in the better form.

Another defeat for Villa

Bet 2: Back Arsenal @ 8/11 - KO 19:15 GMT

Aston Villa's bubble has well and truly burst in recent games as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Leeds and followed that up with another home defeat to Southampton.

The seven goals that his team conceded will be a concern for Dean Smith, and they will do very well indeed to keep Arsenal from notching up a few goals.

The Gunners put four past Molde on Thursday evening, and that came on the back of a good performance in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta's men did lose their last league match at the Emirates, but that came against Leicester, and this is very much a drop in opponent.

Real Madrid to win at the Mestalla

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 GMT

Valencia won their opening La Liga fixture of the campaign, but they have recorded just one more victory since, and they head into this game with just one point from their last four outings.

Real Madrid go into this round of fixtures sitting in second place - one point behind Sociedad at the top, but with a game in hand.

Zinedine Zidane's side beat Inter 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday, and they have won five of their last six in this division - including a 3-1 win at the Nou Camp.