The Daily Acca: Liverpool to thwart City in battle of the big guns
It's two from the Premier League and one from La Liga for Paul Robinson today, as the Daily Acca pays 4/1. Here are his selections:
- Back Liverpool & Draw @ 8/11
- Back Arsenal @ 8/11
- Back Real Madrid @ 8/13
The Acca pays approximately 4/1
City to fail to claw any ground back on Liverpool
Bet 1: Back Liverpool & Draw @ 8/11 - KO 16:30 GMT
Manchester City are around the even money mark to beat Liverpool at the Etihad today, but even without Virgil van Dijk, I still can't see the champions losing.
Since Jurgen Klopp lost the services of the Dutchman, the Reds have conceded only two goals in five fixtures - including away games at Ajax and Atalanta in the Champions League.
City have won just two of their last five in the Premier League, as a defeat to Leicester and draws with Leeds and West Ham have seen them drop seven points.
Diogo Jota has all but forced his way into the Liverpool front three, and for me, the visitors are still the better team, in the better form.
Another defeat for Villa
Bet 2: Back Arsenal @ 8/11 - KO 19:15 GMT
Aston Villa's bubble has well and truly burst in recent games as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Leeds and followed that up with another home defeat to Southampton.
The seven goals that his team conceded will be a concern for Dean Smith, and they will do very well indeed to keep Arsenal from notching up a few goals.
The Gunners put four past Molde on Thursday evening, and that came on the back of a good performance in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
Mikel Arteta's men did lose their last league match at the Emirates, but that came against Leicester, and this is very much a drop in opponent.
Real Madrid to win at the Mestalla
Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 GMT
Valencia won their opening La Liga fixture of the campaign, but they have recorded just one more victory since, and they head into this game with just one point from their last four outings.
Real Madrid go into this round of fixtures sitting in second place - one point behind Sociedad at the top, but with a game in hand.
Zinedine Zidane's side beat Inter 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday, and they have won five of their last six in this division - including a 3-1 win at the Nou Camp.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 57pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -57pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
