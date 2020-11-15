The Daily Acca: England's Nations League hopes to be extinguished by Belgium

Sulking Serbs to lose again

Bet 1: Back Hungary @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Serbia were beaten on penalties on Thursday, and in truth, they were lucky to get that far as the Scots were the better team in Belgrade.

While that was going on, Hungary were beating Iceland on this ground to book their place in next summer's Euros.

Marco Rossi's side scored two late goals to break Icelandic hearts, and it extended their unbeaten run to four matches - three wins and one draw.

As for the situation in League B Group 3, the Hungarians are in second place with seven points, while the Serbs are bottom with just two.

Given that the hosts are within touching distance of Russia at the top, plus the respective results the two had during the week, I can't believe that 12/5 is available for a home win.

Three Lions to be beaten

Bet 2: Back Belgium @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

League A Group 2 is a very tight one, with Belgium on nine points, Denmark on seven and England on seven.

Roberto Martinez's hosts have only lost once since a shock 5-2 defeat to Switzerland in this competition in 2018, and that actually came against England last month.

Gareth Southgate's men were fortunate to get the result on that day though, and the Belgians are the stronger side.

This should be quite a close game - as they usually are between these two - but I make Belgium the value at the prices.

Italy to put themselves in pole position

Bet 3: Back Italy @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Poland lead the way in League A Group 1, but Italy are only one point behind, with the Dutch a further point adrift.

Today the Poles have to go to Reggio Emilia to face the Italians, and with Poland and Holland facing off on Wednesday, I have to make Italy the favourites to qualify.

They will greatly aid their cause by winning tonight, and they put two draws behind them by doing just that against Estonia last week - racking up four goals in the process.

The reverse fixture in Poland finished 0-0, and Roberto Mancini is yet to taste defeat as manager of Italy. Expect them to take the three points this evening.

