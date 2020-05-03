The Daily Acca: BATE to keep it tight at the back

Slavia to have a cup hangover

Bet 1: Back Vitebsk @ 7/5 - KO 14:00 BST

The hosts are in sixth place in the Premier League, having taken 10 points from their opening six fixtures.

They did lose last time out, but that was away at Isloch, and at home, it's two wins from two this term - which is a big improvement on a poor campaign last year.

Slavia are the visitors today, and while they finished much higher than their opponents in the prior season, they are only 13th this time around.

The biggest concern is that they come into this game on the back of three straight defeats in all competitions, and one of those came as recently as Wednesday, in a tough cup tie at BATE.

BATE Borisov to march on

Bet 2: Back BATE to win to nil @ 11/10 - KO 16:00 BST

The selection are looking to regain their title after losing their iron grip on it last year. They are slowly climbing the table after a start that saw them lose their opening two matches.

Since then though it's been three wins and a draw in the league, and they look set to feature in the Belarusian Cup Final too.

Neman Grodno won 3-0 when they were last in action, but that was in front of their own fans, and their record on the road isn't great.

The visitors have been beaten in seven of their last 10 away league games - and they failed to even find the net in eight of them.

No clean sheets at the Stroitel Stadium

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Shakhter Soligorsk v Isloch @ 11/10 - KO 18:00 BST

The goals have been flowing in Isloch's matches, as they have scored nine and conceded seven, giving their games an average of 2.67 goals each time.

Both teams to score backers would have collected in three of their six outings, and they have scored in nine of their last 11 on their travels.

The stats aren't as good for the hosts, but they were involved in a high-scoring affair in the cup on Wednesday - overcoming Dinamo Brest by a 4-2 scoreline, on this ground.

