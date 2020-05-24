The Daily Acca: Leipzig to be frustrated at Mainz

Be cautious about goals at the Opel Arena

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Mainz v RB Leipzig @ 15/8 - KO 14:30 BST

Leipzig have seemingly blown their slim title hopes by only drawing with Freiburg last weekend - a result which means that they have now dropped six points in their last three Bundesliga games.

Mainz have also drawn plenty of matches in their last few outings, as after going 21 fixtures without one, they have now shared the spoils in three of their last five.

Draws usually mean low-scoring affairs, and with the visitors having failed to score in three of their last four on the road and the hosts on a run of three home games to see this selection land, the 15/8 looks like a very appealing price for Unders.

Favourites to lift the trophy

Bet 2: Back BATE Borisov @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 BST

Today is the Cup Final in Belarus, and BATE Borisov look like certainties to me to beat Dinamo Brest.

Brest won the league last season, ending BATE's dominance at the top, but they have been pretty woeful in their defence.

They are only ninth - losing five of their 10 matches - and they were beaten 1-3 at home by today's opponent on Wednesday.

BATE are flying as they top the league and they will be keen to win this competition for the first time since 2015. I just don't see how they won't win inside of 90 minutes this afternoon.

Koln to correct last week's mistake

Bet 3: Back FC Koln @ 4/5 - KO 17:00 BST

Koln blew a 2-0 lead on their return last Sunday, but I am not going to desert them today, and Fortuna Dusseldorf could only draw with the rock bottom, Paderborn, the day before.

Markus Gisdol has revived the fortunes of the hosts, and they have won five of their last seven on their own ground, with the only defeat coming at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The visitors meanwhile have lost seven of their 13 on their travels, and they currently occupy the relegation play-off place.

