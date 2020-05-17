The Daily Acca: Bayern to concede on return

A high-scorer in Minsk

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Dinamo Minsk v Isloch @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 BST

When it comes to goals this season, only three other teams are seeing their matches average more than Isloch in the Belarusian Premier League.

Vitaly Zhukovsky's side have scored 11 and conceded 12 across their eight outings to date, and that has given them an average of 2.88 goals per match.

A total of five of their eight have seen this selection land - including both of their only two away games, where they were beaten 3-1 and 4-0.

Dinamo Minsk lost 1-2 in their last appearance in front of their own fans, and they followed that up with another 2-1 defeat away at Dinamo Brest, most recently. Prior to that though, they did record a 1-3 away win.

Spoils to be shared at Ruh Brest

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Ruh Brest v FC Smolevichi-STI @ 12/5 - KO 17:00 BST

The hosts are the odds-on favourites for this fixture between two newly promoted teams, and while Smolevichy-STI are second from bottom and on a run of three straight defeats, there are reasons to believe that they can nick a point here.

All three of those losses were at home, and they have actually drawn two of their three on the road this season. It is also worth noting that they took four points from their two matches against Ruh Brest last year, and they also drew 0-0 in a club friendly in January.

The favourites are in better form - they are currently five unbeaten. However three of those were draws, and they needed a last minute set-piece to snatch a point in their last home game.

No clean sheet on return for Bayern

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Union Berlin v Bayern Munich @ 20/23 - KO 17:00 BST

Borussia Dortmund made a statement of intent in the Bundesliga title race on their return yesterday, as they thumped Schalke 4-0, and the pressure is now on Bayern to respond in kind.

Hansi Flick's side can reclaim their four point lead at the top with a win - which is something they achieved in their last four Bundesliga matches.

I have little doubt that they will be able to beat Union Berlin, but I do believe that the hosts can score a goal. Bayern have only kept four clean sheets in a dozen away games this year, while the hosts have netted in 10 of their 12 on this ground.

