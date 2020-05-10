The Daily Acca: BATE Borisov to keep it clean again

Vitebsk to suffer another defeat

Bet 1: Back Shakhter Soligorsk @ 8/13 - KO 14:00 BST

The visitors are in great form at present as last year's third placed finishers travel to Vitebsk having won their last three matches in all competitions.

They won them in style too - scoring four goals on two occasions, and keeping two clean sheets. It's also worth noting that last season, they won eight of their 15 away from home.

The hosts meanwhile could only muster four victories from 15 in front of their own fans last term, and they come into this game on the back of two straight defeats - the latest of which was here.

BATE to march on in quest for glory

Bet 2: Back BATE Borisov to win to nil @ 8/11 - KO 16:00 BST

FC Smolevichi are new to the Belarusian top flight, but they are still in search of their first win having drawn three and lost four of their opening seven fixtures.

They have played their last two at home, and they both ended in defeat. Aleksandr Brazevich's side have also failed to score in four of their seven matches.

BATE had made a stuttering start to their campaign, but they are in full flow now, as they bid to reclaim the title that they lost last year for the first time since 2005.

Kirill Alshevsky's men are unbeaten in five in all competitions - winning four of them - and they conceded just the one goal during that period.

Attack to outshine defence in battle of the Dinamo's

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Dinamo Brest v Dinamo Minsk @ 5/6 - KO 18:00 BST

This match sees the defending champions take on the team who finished fourth, but as it stands, they currently sit 11th and 13th this time around.

It's very much been a mixed bag for both of these clubs this season, with the pair of them conceding at least one goal per game.

Things haven't been quite so bad at the other end, as the hosts have netted nine times, while the visitors have gone one better with 10.

I am very much expecting goals at both ends here, as the two teams look to kickstart their campaigns.

