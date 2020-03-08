The Daily Acca: City to win at one of their favourite grounds

Manchester to be blue

Bet 1: Back Man City @ 8/11 - KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester United have beaten Manchester City more times than most other teams in recent years, but their record against them at Old Trafford is poor.

City have won on their last three visits to this ground, and they appear to be in better form, having won their last five matches.

United are on an unbeaten run of nine in all competitions, and despite the addition of Bruno Fernandes, they are still well behind their rivals in nearly all departments.

Few goals in empty stadium

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Juventus v Inter @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Juventus and Inter meet behind closed doors this evening, and in that strange atmosphere, I am not banking on a glut of goals.

Lazio have managed to jump from third to first, leapfrogging both of these two teams, and there is every chance that the Rome based club will win Serie A this season.

That aside, it's the goal-side of things I am concentrating on here, and while the stats aren't hugely in favour of Under 2.5, Juve don't concede many goals at home, and Inter have only scored more than once in four of their last 10 Serie A fixtures.

Real to finish the night on top

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid beat Barcelona last weekend to overhaul them at the top of La Liga, but with Barca winning yesterday, they now have to go to Betis and win, to return to the top spot.

The hosts aren't in great form, as they have gone seven without a win in all competitions. Only four teams have beaten them here this season, but the telling thing is that three of those were Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

The visitors lost at Levante in their last away game, but they have the bit between their teeth now, and their form on the road prior to that wasn't bad anyway - seven wins, four draws and one defeat.

