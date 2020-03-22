The Daily Acca: Aussies to entertain us

Hard to split Las Sabanas and Chinandega

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Deportivo Las Sabanas v Chinandega @ 23/10 - KO 00:00 GMT (Mon)

This fixture is a pretty desperate affair in the Nicaragua top flight. They are in the second semester of their season, and the hosts tonight are bottom with just four points from nine games, while the visitors are sixth, having taken 11 points from their nine outings.

The reason why I don't like the away win is that Chinandega have a pretty poor away record. They have drawn one and lost three of their four road matches this term, and in the Apertura, they won just two of nine away from home.

Deportivo Las Sabanas weren't too bad during that first phase of the campaign, as they actually finished in sixth, and lost just three of their nine on this ground. They come into this fixture on the back of four straight defeats though, and at home it's two 0-0 draws from their last three.

Managua to get one over on their rivals

Bet 2: Back Managua @ 10/11 - KO 00:00 GMT (Mon)

This fixture between Managua and Juventus Managua looks like a home win to me, and while it may be a derby, I think form will tell.

The hosts are second in the Clausura, and they finished fourth in the Apertura phase of the season. They have won three of their last four in all competitions, with the other being a draw.

At home they haven't lost any of their last dozen outings - 10 of which were victories. They also beat today's opponents when they last met in January - and that was away from home.

The visitors aren't that bad, and despite their position of seventh (out of 10), they are unbeaten in four in all competitions. The concern here though is that they haven't won away from home in the league since August, and they have netted just once in their last six on their travels.

Goals for breakfast in Australia

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City @ 40/85 - KO 08:30 GMT (Mon) - Live on BT Sport

We finish in Australia tomorrow morning, in a match that is live on BT Sport.

The A-League season is drawing to a close as far as the regular phase is concerned, and Newcastle Jets are making a late push for the top six - and a place in the Final Series Play-offs.

They are only ninth, but prior to a 1-0 defeat at Brisbane last time, they had gone six unbeaten - three wins and three draws.

Melbourne City are in seven place, but they only have a four point cushion over third, and Wellington Phoenix have two games in hand over them. Therefore they need to continue to push for victories, and that is something which they have achieved in three of their last four.

It's the goal-side of things I'm concentrating on here though, and I really can't see either team keeping a clean sheet.

Both teams to score backers would have collected in five of the hosts' last six in front of their own fans, and the same can be said of the visitors' last half dozen on the road.

