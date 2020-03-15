The Daily Acca: Top flight action continues in Argentina

Before we start - what is the Copa de la Superliga? In a nutshell, it is a tournament open to all of the top flight teams in Argentina, with the overall winner qualifying for the 2021 Copa Libertadores (the South American equivalent of the Champions League).

The 24 teams are split into two groups of 12, with the top two in each group moving through to the semi-finals. Only River Plate - who would be one of the favourites for the tournament - are currently on lockdown due COVID-19.

Spoils to be shared at Huracan

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Huracan v Talleres de Cordoba @ 15/8 - KO 18:30 GMT

The hosts finished the Superliga season in 21st place, having taken 22 points from their 23 outings - and six of those points came from their last two games.

The visitors did much better, as they ended up in 12th with 34 points. They also finished in good form, winning three of their final four fixtures.

When they last met at Talleres de Cordoba in February, the points stayed at home as they beat Huracan 4-2. The meetings in 2019 and 2018 both finished 0-0.

I wouldn't expect there to be too much between these two sides, and with Huracan usually having low-scoring affairs at home, the draw looks like the best play.

Union to be toppled by Arsenal

Bet 2: Back Arsenal de Sarandi @ 7/4 - KO 20:45 GMT

Arsenal de Sarandi only recently got promoted back to the Argentinian top flight, but they still managed an 11th place finish, and they rounded off their campaign with a 4-0 win over Aldosivi.

They are away from home tonight, but they did manage four victories on the road from 11 games played in the league, and overall they have lost just two of their last 11 matches.

Union are a Santa Fe based club, and they finished the league season in 16th place. They have lost five of their last seven outings in all competitions, and when they last faced Arsenal, they were thumped 4-1, in September 2019.

Racing Club to have too much class

Bet 3: Back Racing Club @ 10/11 - KO 23:00 GMT

Racing Club won the league in the 2018/19 season, and they finished fourth in 19/20. They were only beaten twice, but a dozen draws prevented them from going closer in their pursuit of back to back titles.

They have been winning plenty of games of late though, as it's four victories from their last five in all competitions, and in calendar year 2019, they beat these opponents - home and away.

Aldosivi finished 22nd of 24 teams, and they come into this match on the back of three straight defeats - two in the league and one in the Copa Argentina. They have been beaten in their last three at home too, and I can't see them being too competitive here.

