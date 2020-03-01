The Daily Acca: Goals on Sunday

Entertainment on the cards at Goodison

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Everton v Man United @ 4/6 - KO 14:00 GMT

Everton have been involved in plenty of goal-fests lately, and they come into this game on a run of five straight matches that have seen BTTS backers collect.

Manchester United head to Goodison Park in great goalscoring form as they put five past Club Brugge on Thursday, and that came on the back of three goals against Watford.

They did keep clean sheets in both of those games, but I can't see them keeping this Everton attack out, and this bet looks like a certainty to me.

No clean sheets in North London

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Tottenham v Wolves @ 20/23 - KO 14:00 GMT

Spurs were poor at Stamford Bridge last weekend, and while Jose Mourinho will put it down to a lack of forwards, his tactics were hardly great either.

Wolves were beaten 3-2 at Espanyol on Thursday, but they had already wrapped up the tie in the first leg. Nuno Espírito Santo's players are showing no signs of tiredness, despite a long campaign, and Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota didn't feature in Spain.

The visitors have netted in all but three of their away matches this term, and it's just one clean sheet in five at home for Tottenham.

City to concede with Laporte missing

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Aston Villa v Man City @ 11/10 - KO 16:30 GMT

The Carabao Cup Final is widely expected to be a one-sided affair, and while that might turn out to be true, I definitely fancy Aston Villa to at least score a goal.

Dean Smith's side were dismal at Southampton last weekend, but they have proven to be quite inconsistent this season - following up poor performances with a good one.

Their cause has been aided by the injury to Laporte, and we have seen time and time again this season how much the City defence have missed him.

