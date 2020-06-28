The Daily Acca: Another win for Zizou

Yellow Submarine to boost their top four hopes

Bet 1: Back Villarreal @ 13/10 - KO 16:00 BST

The hosts have been very good since the return of La Liga, as they make a very late push for a Champions League place. They are just six points behind Sevilla in fourth - with this game in hand.

Javier Calleja's side have taken 10 points from a possible 12 - keeping three clean sheets in the process. Even if the Champions League proves beyond them, they should at least earn a Europa League spot.

Valencia are two points behind them in eighth, but their results have been mixed recently. They have lost twice and won just one of their four behind closed doors, and they were beaten at Eibar most recently.

Saints to pile the pressure on the Hornets

Bet 2: Back Southampton 21/10 - KO 16:30 BST

Watford have drawn one and lost once since the Premier League resumed, and despite the poor form of the teams below them, they are still only one point clear of the relegation zone.

Nigel Pearson started life at Vicarage Road with a bang, but aside from a very special evening against Liverpool, their form had tailed off quite markedly in the run up to lockdown.

The Saints were beaten by Arsenal during the week, but prior to that cruised past Norwich. Ralph Hasenhüttl's team have been great since mid-November, and they have actually won five of their last seven on the road.

Real Madrid to return to the top

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 4/9 - KO 21:00 BST

Espanyol are bottom of La Liga and look like certainties to suffer a shock relegation. Last year's seventh placed finishers are eight points adrift of safety, with only seven matches left to play.

It doesn't get any easier tonight as they welcome Real Madrid to the RCDE Stadium, with the visitors aiming to return to the top of the division.

Zinedine Zidane's men have won all four of their outings since the league resumed, and that has enabled them to wrestle the advantage from Barcelona in the title race. I don't expect them to blow that at the division's bottom side.

