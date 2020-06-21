The Daily Acca: Liverpool to move one step closer to the title

Liverpool to be red

Bet 1: Back Liverpool 4/7 - KO 19:00 BST

The Merseyside derby won't have it's usual ferocious atmosphere tonight, but it will likely have the same result.

Liverpool have dominated against their neighbours in recent years, and they even beat them in the FA Cup, in January, when putting out a second string XI.

Jurgen Klopp's side had begun to falter before the break, but they looked fatigued to my eye, and that shouldn't be an issue here.

The game is at Goodison, but that doesn't matter much in today's environment, and Everton are still a team in transition.

Sampdoria to score in defeat

Bet 2: Back Inter & BTTS @ 2/1 - KO 20:45 BST

The Serie A title might be out of reach for Inter, but they will want to finish the season well in order to build for the next campaign, and they should be able to making a winning return this evening.

Opponents, Sampdoria, are good value to score a goal in defeat though, as their record in front of goal had started to improve prior to the suspension of the league.

Claudio Ranieri was appointed as manager, and they won two of their last three - scoring in each of their last four matches. The other two of which were defeats.

Real Madrid to catch Barcelona

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 13/20 - KO 21:00 BST

Real Sociedad have been poor since the return of La Liga - playing twice and failing to win against either Osasuna (1-1) or Alaves (2-0).

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have beaten both Eibar and Valencia, quite convincingly. They won 3-1 against the former and 3-0 against the latter.

The visitors can go level on points with Barcelona if they win their game in hand here, and I very much doubt that they will pass up on that opportunity.

