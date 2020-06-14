The Daily Acca: Leverkusen to move back into the top four

Another defeat for Schalke

Bet 1: Back Leverkusen 1/2 - KO 17:00 BST

Schalke stopped the rot last weekend as they managed a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin, but that is still hardly the greatest form in the world, and I think that Leverkusen will roll them over today.

The Schalke players have seemingly given up under David Wagner, as it appears that they want the former Huddersfield boss out of the club.

Their results had dropped off before the coronavirus outbreak, and you have to go all the way back to January 17th for their last Bundesliga win.

The selection have been a touch hit and miss since the league returned, but one of their two defeats was to Bayern. They won three of their other four, and they also progressed through to the final of the DFB Pokal during the week.

Kings of Belarus to reign supreme

Bet 2: Back BATE @ 6/4 - KO 18:00 BST

The top two teams in Belarus meet this evening and with both of them in such good form, I am backing home advantage and experience to tell.

BATE could only finish as runners-up last year - ending their streak of 13 successive league titles. They will be desperate to right that wrong in 2020, and while they got off to a shaky start, they are now two points clear at the top, and have lifted the domestic up in-between.

Shakhtyor are their nearest challengers - just two points behind - as they aim to win the second title in the club's history. That was back in 2005 though, and I still question their ability to handle the pressure.

Sociedad to pick up where they left off

Bet 3: Back Sociedad @ 18/25 - KO 21:00 BST

Real Sociedad were in great form prior to the suspension of La Liga. They had won seven of eight in all competitions, with their only defeat coming at the Nou Camp.

At home, which admittedly might not have the same kind of impact as it did before, Imanol Alguacil's side had won four on the bounce in the league, and those kind of results have them resuming in the top four.

Osasuna are back in the top flight following their promotion last year, and they will be pleased to be safely berthed in mid-table - nine points clear of the bottom three.

Their results had tailed off a bit prior to lockdown though, as they had lost five of their last seven in all competitions.

