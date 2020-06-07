The Daily Acca: Koln to have too much firepower for Augsburg

Schalke to be beaten again

Bet 1: Back Union Berlin @ 6/4 - KO 14:30 BST

I have previewed this match in full here, so click the link to read why I believe that Union Berlin are a good bet to beat Schalke today.

Koln to secure first win

Bet 2: Back Koln @ 29/20 - KO 17:00 BST

Koln are yet to win since the Bundesliga returned, but they have been scoring goals, and that could prove to be the difference this afternoon.

They travel to an Augsburg side who have won one of their four since the season restarted, but that came against a woefully out-of-form, Schalke.

Since then they have been held to a 0-0 draw by bottom club, Paderborn, and lost 2-0 at Hertha Berlin. Overall this season they have lost five out of 14 at home, and while the visitors away record isn't great, they have racked up seven goals in their last four matches.

Value to be had in Belarus

Bet 3: Back Energetik - BGU Minsk +1 Goal @ 15/8 - KO 18:00 BST

I will be honest, when I first saw that Shakhter Soligorsk were playing Energetik - BGU Minsk at home, I automatically felt that the best bet would be the home win. Then I saw the odds.

It is crazy that the hosts are 2/5 to take the three points, given how good a form the visitors are in. They are third in the league - just three points behind Shakhter at the top - and come into the game on a run of four wins and a draw.

Obviously Shakhter are on a fantastic run of their own, but Slutsk, Neman Grodno and Torpedo BelAz have all got results on this ground this season, and 15/8 for BGU to do the same is massive.

