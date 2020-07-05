To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Liverpool to make a statement

Liverpool forward - Mohamed Salah
Mo Salah is still in the hunt for a third consecutive Golden Boot
It's two from the Premier League and one from Serie A for Paul Robinson today, and it all adds up to a 15/1 Daily Acca. Here are his selections:

- Back Liverpool -2 Goals @ 15/8
- Back Man City & BTTS @ 17/10
- Back Napoli @ 1/1

The Acca pays approximately 15/1

Villa to be in the wrong place at the wrong time

Bet 1: Back Liverpool -2 Goals @ 15/8 - KO 16:30 BST

Liverpool were embarrassed at the Etihad on Thursday, as the newly crowned champions were thrashed 4-0 by their main rivals.

Jurgen Klopp isn't the kind of manager to not want a big reaction from his players and a home match against Aston Villa is a great opportunity to take out their frustration.

The visitors are winless since the league returned, and they weren't in good form prior to the lockdown either. Scoring goals is starting to prove a real issue for Dean Smith's men, and while the defence has tightened up, today they take on the best front three in the country.

City to impress again

Bet 2: Back Man City & BTTS @ 17/10 - KO 19:00 BST

Southampton have won two of their three since they resumed their campaign, scoring three times in both wins.

Danny Ings has taken his tally of league goals to 18, and he will be keen to cut the gap on Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot, following the Leicester striker's brace yesterday.

Unfortunately for the Saints, the visitors to St Mary's today are Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola's team in positively purring form.

Kevin De Bruyne has been the star of the show, but Raheem Sterling has also returned to form and Phil Foden his taking his chance too. City should win, but I can't see them keeping a clean sheet.

A third defeat for Roma

Bet 3: Back Napoli 1/1 - KO 20:45 BST

Napoli lost their undefeated streak at Atalanta on Thursday, but that can be forgiven, and if they can put that behind them, they should be capable of beating Roma.

Paulo Fonseca's side are just about clinging on to fifth place, but the challengers (including Napoli) are queueing up behind.

They have now lost their last two matches - both to nil - and the most recent was against Udinese, who are 14th in Serie A.

Daily Acca 2019/20 P/L

Wagered: 301pts
Returned: 288.2pts
P/L: -12.8pts

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

Paul Robinson,

