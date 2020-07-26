The Daily Acca: Spurs to finish on a high

Eagles to be beaten again

Bet 1: Back Tottenham to win to nil 6/4 - KO 16:00 BST

Crystal Palace's season is finishing in a pretty awful fashion and I can't see them being able to rouse themselves after seven straight defeats.

Spurs are the visitors to Selhurst Park this afternoon, with their aim being to overhaul Wolves in sixth place. They have every chance of doing so to as Nuno Espírito Santo's men are away at Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho isn't the kind of manager to ease off in any game, and his team are in good form with 13 points from a possible 15 of late - keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Burnley to finish their campaign with a win

Bet 2: Back Burnley @ 13/10 - KO 16:00 BST

The Clarets have been one of the teams to improve their league position since behind close doors football started, as after opening up with a 5-0 defeat at Man City, they have gone unbeaten in seven outings - four wins and three draws.

Opponents, Brighton, have won only twice since the end of lockdown, with one of those victories coming in their first game back.

Graham Potter's side have drawn their last two, but they are safe now, and I'm not convinced that they will be able to match the intensity of their hosts.

Gunners to take the points

Bet 3: Back Arsenal @ 21/20 - KO 16:00 BST

I have covered this match in full here, so click the link to read why I believe that Arsenal will condemn Watford to relegation this afternoon.

