The Daily Acca: Real Madrid to hand Leganes a lifeline

Real Madrid to phone it in

Bet 1: Back Leganes 12/5 - KO 20:00 BST

I wouldn't normally tip Leganes to beat Real Madrid, and certainly not at 12/5, but there is a unique set of circumstances involved today.

The visitors have already secured the La Liga title and Zinedine Zidane is unlikely to play his strongest XI here - and even if he does, Liverpool's 4-0 defeat at Man City is fresh in the memory.

Leganes, meanwhile, are battling for survival. They go into this final match in 18th place, with Celta Vigo just one point above them.

Javier Aguirre's side have taken 10 points from their last four outings, including victories over Valencia and Athletic Club.

Another defeat for Espanyol

Bet 2: Back Celta Vigo @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 BST

As mentioned, Celta Vigo, are the other team in the relegation mix in La Liga, and they couldn't have asked for a better fixture than they've got here.

Espanyol will finish bottom of the league, well adrift of the team above them. They have lost their last eight matches, scoring just two goals in the process.

The selection aren't in great form either - no win in six - but three of those were draws, and the fact that they scored in every single one of those fixtures should stand them in good stead tonight.

Spoils to be shared in Rome

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Roma v Inter @ 11/4 - KO 20:45 BST

Roma aren't going to have Champions League football next season, but they are in a good position to qualify for the Europa.

A trio of wins from their last three outings have moved them up to fifth place in Serie A, but they face a step-up in opponent today.

Inter are back up to second in the table and still technically have a chance of lifting the Scudetto. While that is unlikely, they will still want to keep on winning to secure the runners-up spot.

Antonio Conte's team have won their last two, but they were against Torino and SPAL, and they will have to settle for a draw this evening.

