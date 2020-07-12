The Daily Acca: Napoli and Milan to play out a draw

Spoils to be shared in Florence

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Fiorentina v Verona @ 5/2 - KO 18:30 BST

Fiorentina have had a troubling couple of seasons, and it looks like they will have another disappointing finish this year. They are in 13th place with 35 points, and they will struggle to finish in the top 10.

Hellas Verona are doing well since their promotion from Serie B, as they are in ninth with 43 points - just eight points behind Napoli in sixth.

These two teams both drew their respective games when they were in action in midweek, which was Fiorentina's second draw in five outings, and Verona's second in their last four.

Cherries to give themselves a lifeline

Bet 2: Back Bournemouth @ 4/1 - KO 19:00 BST

It's now or never for Bournemouth given the victories for Watford and West Ham yesterday. They are now six points adrift of safety, but if they win their game in hand here, they still have a chance.

It won't be easy against Leicester this evening, but the Foxes have hardly set the world alight since their return to action.

Brendan Rodgers' men have won just one of their six fixtures in all competitions - losing to both Chelsea and Everton.

Eddie Howe's team are capable on their day, and 4/1 about them pulling out a win when they really need it is worth chancing.

Nothing to separate improving duo

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Napoli v AC Milan 5/2 - KO 20:45 BST

AC Milan head to Naples having beaten the top two in Serie A. They went to Lazio and beat them 3-0, before coming back from 2-0 down to beat Juventus 4-2.

It doesn't get much easier for Stefano Pioli's side today as they have to take on an improving Napoli team. Gennaro Gattuso has managed to drag Gli Azzurri up to sixth in the league, and while they won't make the Champions League, they are right back in the Europa League mix.

A draw looks like a likely result this evening as the pair of them are in decent form, with a defeat being a potential momentum stopper.

