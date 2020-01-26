The Daily Acca: Lazio to be the victor of the Derby della Capitale

Lazio to earn a statement win

Bet 1: Back Lazio @ 7/5 - KO 17:00 GMT

It's the Derby della Capitale from Stadio Olimpico today and while Roma have the 'home' advantage, I believe that Lazio are the value bet.

Simone Inzaghi's side were knocked out of the Coppa Italia at Napoli during the week, but in Serie A they have been absolutely flying.

They have won their last 11 matches, and that includes victories over Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan. Roma on the other hand have lost two of their last three in the league, and they also exited the cup during the week.

Even more worryingly, the two recent losses were both on this ground.

Old Lady have to be backed at odds-against

Bet 2: Back Juventus @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Napoli versus Juventus has been the biggest fixture of the season over the last couple of years, but with Napoli well out of the title race, I am surprised that we are able to get odds-against about the visitors.

Juve have overhauled Inter at the top, and they now hold a four point advantage. They have won their last five Serie A games, and they have already recorded seven away successes this term - including ones at Roma and Inter.

Gennaro Gattuso has hardly hit the ground running as Napoli manager, and while he enjoyed a good Coppa Italia result on Tuesday, they have lost their last three in the league - two of which were at home. And it's actually four straight Serie A defeats in Naples.

Real Madrid to fail to capitalise on Barcelona's loss

Bet 3: Back Valladolid & Draw @ 15/8 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid only need a point to return to the top of La Liga this evening, following Barcelona's defeat at Valencia, and while they will likely end the weekend in first place, I am not convinced that it will be by a three point margin.

Real Valladolid are only 15th in the table, but they have proven hard to beat at home. Sergio González's side have lost just one of their nine in front of their own fans this term, and that was a 1-0 defeat to a penalty kick.

Interestingly, while their record on the road is nowhere near as good, they actually drew at the Bernabeu in August, and Madrid only have a 50% win rate on their travels.

