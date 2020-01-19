The Daily Acca: United to fail to score at Anfield

More smiles for Klopp

Bet 1: Back Liverpool win to nil @ 5/4 - KO 16:30 GMT

Further dropped points for Manchester City mean that Liverpool can extend their advantage over them to 17 points - and have a game in hand - with victory over old adversaries, Manchester United, and I expect them to do with the minimal of fuss.

Earlier in the campaign, Jurgen Klopp's men were conceding plenty of goals for a team who kept on winning. They have improved hugely in that regard of late though, and they have won their last five in all competitions to nil. The sane can be said for their last six in the Premier League.

United are the only side to take points off them in the league this term, but that was when Liverpool weren't at their best, and it was at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford is also a huge doubt for United after he limped off with a back injury against Wolves on Wednesday.

Points to stay in Bilbao

Bet 2: Back Athletic Bilbao @ 1/1 - KO 17:30 GMT

Results have improved for Celta Vigo since Óscar García Junyent was appointed as manager on November 9th, but after winning his opening away game in La Liga, he has gone on to lose his next two - conceding three goals at both Leganes and Levante.

Both of those clubs are below Athletic Club in the table, and the hosts have lost just one of their last 11 in all competitions - they are currently five unbeaten.

Gaizka Garitano's men have been incredibly strong at home again this season. After finishing the previous campaign with eight wins and six draws in front of their own fans, they have lost just one of their nine at home this year - winning six of them.

Old Lady to keep it clean in Turin

Bet 3: Back Juventus to win to nil @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Juventus find themselves in a proper title race this season, but they are the masters of holding their nerve, and they overtook Inter at the top by winning at Roma last Sunday.

Maurizio Sarri's side followed that up with an easy 4-0 demolition of Udinese in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday - which coincidentally was the score that they beat Cagliari by in their previous home match.

Parma were knocked out of the cup at home by Roma on Thursday, and while they had beaten Lecce 2-0 in the league prior to that, that victory came on the back of a 5-0 drubbing at Atalanta.

The visitors just aren't in Juve's class, and while their away record is pretty decent overall, this is the toughest test in Italian football. I just can't see them even scoring a goal.

