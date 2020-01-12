The Daily Acca: Juventus to go top in Italy

Villa to get a bonus point

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Aston Villa v Man City @ 8/1 - KO 16:30 GMT

Man City are the red-hot favourites to win at Villa Park this afternoon, and with all the injuries the hosts are dealing with, I can understand why. That being said, Dean Smith's side played very well at Leicester during the week, and they are just too big at 8/1 to take a point.

Pep Guardiola's men have already lost at Norwich, Liverpool and Wolves this season, as well as being held at Newcastle. They are far from bombproof on the road, and there should be a great atmosphere inside the ground today.

If Jack Grealish can play to his best, anything is possible for Villa, and the defence also looked more assured against the Foxes.

Atleti to get the better of their city rivals

Bet 2: Back Atletico Madrid @ 23/10 - KO 18:00 GMT

The two Madrid clubs have made it through to the Spanish Super Cup Final, and while it is Real who are the favourites, I am siding with Atletico.

Diego Simeone's team came from behind to shock Barcelona in the week, to extend their winning run to five matches in all competitions. They had been having a bit of a rough patch at the beginning of winter, but they appeared to have turned the corner now.

Zinedine Zidane's side cruised past Valencia in their semi, but that was only their second victory in a row, and prior to that they had drawn three out of three. They are on a long unbeaten run, but Atleti could frustrate them this evening.

Another home defeat for Roma

Bet 3: Back Juventus @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

With Inter dropping points against Atalanta yesterday, Juventus know that a victory tonight will see them move to the top of Serie A, and I don't see them wasting that opportunity.

They have a tough assignment, don't get me wrong, but Roma were beaten at Stadio Olimpico by Torino this time last week, and Atalanta also won here earlier in the campaign.

The Old Lady put a 1-3 defeat to Lazio in the Super Cup behind them by thrashing Cagliari 4-0 last time out, and they have won three of their last four away from Turin.

