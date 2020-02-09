The Daily Acca: Inter to win the bragging rights

No clean sheet for City

Bet 1: Back Man City & BTTS @ 6/5 - KO 16:30 GMT

West Ham could be in for a good hiding at the Etihad this afternoon, but I do believe that they will score a goal of their own.

David Moyes' side blew a lead to draw 3-3 at home to Brighton last weekend, and that result extended their winless run to six games in all competitions.

City didn't blow a lead at Spurs last Sunday, but they did blow a whole host of chances, and that cost them in the end as they were beaten 2-0.

Pep Guardiola's men are more than capable or racking up four or five here, but it's just one clean sheet in their last seven at home in the league, and the Hammers have netted in three of their last four on their travels.

Inter to come out on top in the Derby della Madonnina

Bet 2: Back Inter @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

AC Milan are unbeaten since Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the club, but they haven't faced a team of Inter's class yet, and their city rivals have had the best of them lately.

Inter are classified as the home side tonight, and they have won the last three meetings between these two clubs.

Not that Antonio Conte's men would need any extra motivation for this clash, but following Juventus' defeat last night, they can join them at the top with the three points.

Lyon to keep PSG in sight

Bet 3: Back Lyon +2 Goals @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Lyon face the toughest test in French football today as they travel to Parc des Princes to take on PSG, but I just can't see them being hammered out of sight.

The visitors have lost eight times this season, but it's just one loss in five, and all eight of them have been by a single goal margin.

When they met in Lyon back in September, it took an 87th minute Neymar goal to separate the two sides, and Thomas Tuchel's men were recently held here by Monaco.

