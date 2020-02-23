The Daily Acca: Expect goals at the Emirates

Plenty of goals with Everton in town

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Arsenal v Everton @ 3/4 - KO 16:30 GMT

Arsenal and Everton meet at the Emirates this afternoon with both teams now back in with an outside chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

It should be a really good game, as the two sides have improved under their new managers, and I am definitely expecting goals.

The Toffees are on a run of three matches in a row to see this selection land, and seven of their last nine on the road have followed suit. They also haven't failed to score away from Goodison since the first Saturday in October.

The Gunners won 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, which was their third clean sheet in a row in all competitions. They won 4-0 in their last Premier League match at the Emirates, and five of their last seven here have ended with the ball in the net on three occasions or more.

A frustrating night for Diego Simeone

Bet 2: Back Villarreal +1 Goal @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

There were fantastic scenes for the home supporters at Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, as Atletico Madrid took a 1-0 first leg lead over Liverpool.

It will be difficult for them to back that performance up with another at the same kind of standard this evening though, as that would have taken plenty out of them. It's also worth noting that in La Liga, it's just one win from their last five outings.

Villarreal are in good form, and they trail Atleti in the table by just two points. They have won three and drawn one of their last four league matches, and away from home their recent form reads WWWD.

More goals against for PSG

Bet 3: Back BTTS in PSG v Bordeaux @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

PSG are 10 points clear at the top of Ligue One, and they have a game in hand. They suffered Champions League disappointment on Tuesday, however a first leg 2-1 defeat in Dortmund isn't the end of the world.

Thomas Tuchel's men have kept plenty of clean sheets at home this season, but it's just one from their last four appearances here, and they conceded six goals during that period.

Bordeaux are in good form as they are unbeaten in five - three draws and two wins - and they only failed to find the net in one of those games. They have also scored in six of their last seven away from home.

