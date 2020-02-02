The Daily Acca: Pep to get the better of Jose

City to run rampant at Spurs

Bet 1: Back Man City -1 Goal @ 11/8 - KO 16:30 GMT

The title might have gone for Manchester City, but they are still more than capable of giving a good hiding to any team in the world, and they are good value to win at Spurs by more than one goal this afternoon.

Sergio Aguero returned to fitness a few weeks ago and he has been in deadly goal-scoring form. Kevin de Bruyne has been putting goals on a plate for him - and others - and with Tottenham failing to secure a short-term replacement for Harry Kane, they have little chance of matching their firepower.

City have recently won 6-1 at Villa, 3-0 at Arsenal and 4=1 at Burnley, and it could well be a long 90 minutes for Jose Mourinho.

Villarreal to get back on track at home

Bet 2: Back Villarreal @ 8/11 - KO 17:30 GMT

Osasuna have more than held their own since their promotion to La Liga, as after 21 games of the season, they are sitting comfortably in mid-table - eight points clear of the relegation zone.

They travel to an in-form, Villarreal, this evening though, and I am very keen on a home win.

The Yellow Submarine have won four of their last five in the league, and that includes victories at both Sevilla and Real Sociedad.

Admittedly it's just one win in their last five in front of their own fans, but that is just a blip for me, as prior to that it had been three straight successes.

Inter to keep their Scudetto hopes alive

Bet 3: Back Inter @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Inter need to win tonight to keep the pressure on Juventus at the top, and Lazio are snapping at their heels in third too.

Antonio Conte's men are away at Udinese tonight, but he won't have any concerns about their away form, as they are yet to lose away from the San Siro this term - winning eight and drawing two.

The hosts come into the match on the back of three straight defeats in all competitions, and while all three of those were on the road, they have lost every time they have played a top five club in front of their own fans this season.

