The Daily Acca: Inter to hand Lazio their first home defeat

No clean sheets at the Emirates

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Arsenal v Newcastle @ 9/10 - KO 16:30 GMT

Both of these teams drew 0-0 when they were last in Premier League action, but there should be goals at both ends today, and 9/10 is a great price.

Newcastle have found the net in eight of their 12 away fixtures this season, and the trio of Joelinton, Almiron and Saint-Maximin are all set to start at the Emirates. They may not have a huge number of goals between them, but they create havoc in the opposition half.

The Gunners have only kept two home clean sheets this season, and while one of those was from the three matches that Mikel Arteta has been in charge for, I still don't have an abundance of faith in the Arsenal defence.

Osasuna to earn another away point

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna @ 23/10 - KO 17:30 GMT

Osasuna are holding their own since their promotion to La Liga, and while they have lost three on the bounce in all competitions, I believe that they can get a point from their trip to Bilbao this evening.

The hosts, who are usually pretty rock-solid on their own patch, have gone three without a win at San Mamés in the league - although they have beaten Barcelona and Granada in the Copa del Rey.

The visitors, meanwhile, have avoided defeat in seven of their 11 away games this term - five of which ended all square.

Inter to make a big statement

Bet 3: Back Inter @ 2/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

The big game of the day comes from Rome, and I think that Inter are a touch overpriced at 2/1 to hand Lazio their first home defeat in Serie A this season.

We have a proper title race in Italy this year, with Inter on top with 54, Juventus also on 54 and Lazio just one point further back in third.

Simone Inzaghi's side not only have the advantage of being at home tonight, but while they were resting during the week, Inter were losing in the Coppa Italia to Napoli.

It is hard not to be seduced by the fact that Inter have won nine of their 11 on the road this year, with the other two being draws. Admittedly they have not faced any of the current top six away from the San Siro yet, but the 2/1 is just too big to ignore.

