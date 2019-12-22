The Daily Acca: Another three points for Spurs

Another defeat for Chelsea

Bet 1: Back Tottenham & BTTS @ 3/1 - KO 16:30 GMT

Jose Mourinho takes on one of his former clubs today and I expect his Tottenham side to take the three points.

Chelsea's form has dipped in recent weeks, and in the Premier League they have lost four of their last five fixtures.

Two of those losses came from their two away games, but it is worth noting that they scored in both of those matches.

Frank Lampard's men should be able to find the net this afternoon, as apart from a 5-0 success against Burnley, Spurs haven't kept another clean sheet under Mourinho.

Goals at both ends in Italy

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Sassuolo v Napoli @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed as the new head coach of Napoli, following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, but he didn't make the best of starts, as his team were beaten 2-1 by Parma, in Naples.

Keeping clean sheets has been a real problem for Napoli this season, and it's to imagine them keeping one at Sassuolo.

The hosts have played eight times at home in Serie A this term, and seven of them have seen this selection land.

Real to return to winning ways

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid & BTTS @ 15/8 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid can draw level on points with Barcelona if they beat Athletic Club this evening, and while I expect them to do so, I don't think that they will stop Bilbao from finding the net.

The visitors had been struggling for goals on the road this year, but two games ago they won 2-1 at Osasuna, and they followed that up with another two goals in a 3-2 defeat at Real Betis.

They shouldn't pose a problem for Madrid at the Bernabeu in terms of the outcome of the match, but I do expect them to join Valladolid, Levante, Granada and Sociedad, as sides who have scored on this ground this season.

