The Daily Acca: Excitement in Italy on the final day

Goals to flow as Genoa battle to survive

Bet 1: Back Over 3.5 Goals in Genoa v Verona @ 7/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Genoa suffered a morale busting 5-0 defeat at Sassuolo on Wednesday, and another defeat today, could see them relegated.

I expect goals in their must win clash at home to Verona this evening, as assuming Lecce win (more on that later), they need all three points to survive.

The visitors picked up their first victory in eight games during the week, as they put three goals past SPAL in a 3-0 success.

There were three goals when these two last met in January, and I am expecting at least one more tonight.

Lecce to hold up their end of the bargain

Bet 2: Back Lecce 4/6 - KO 19:45 BST

The selection have won two of their last three games to bring them within one point of safety. They play Parma today, with the visitors having nothing to play for.

Roberto D'Aversa's visitors have been pretty poor since the league returned - losing seven of their 12 fixtures.

They have played better recently - two wins and a defeat to Atalanta - but the motivation of the home team should prove too great here.

Sassuolo to pick up the win

Bet 3: Back Sassuolo @ 17/20 - KO 19:45 BST

Sassuolo ended a run of four without a win by thumping Genoa during the week and they will be aiming to finish off their campaign with another three points today.

Udinese were beaten at home by Lecce on Wednesday, and while they had won against Juventus and Cagliari prior to that, I am not convinced that they will be able to get a result at Sassuolo.

The hosts score plenty of goals on their own patch and that should prove the difference in this one.

