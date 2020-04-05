The Daily Acca: Isloch to maintain their perfect start

New-boys to get first win

Bet 1: Back FC Smolevichi-STI @ 17/10 - KO 14:00 BST

The hosts are new to the Belarus top flight having finished as runners-up in the second tier last season. They have one point from their opening two matches, but it's worth noting that they were both away, and against the reigning champions, and the team who finished fifth.

I believe that they can win back on home soil this afternoon - a ground where they won nine of their 14 in their promotion season, and only lost once.

The visitors are Vitebsk, who are a side that only narrowly avoided relegation last term - losing their final four matches to survive by a point.

They won their opening game of this campaign, but it was in front of their own fans, and they followed it up with a 2-0 away defeat last time.

Isloch to make it three from three

Bet 2: Back Isloch @ 3/4 - KO 16:00 BST

The selection finished in fifth place last season, and they have started this year with a pair of 1-0 home wins. They are at home again today, and they also only exited the cup on penalties, to last season's champions, Dinamo Brest.

Opponents, Slutsk, were 11th of 16 in the previous campaign, and while they opened up with a 3-1 success over Slavia, they followed it up with a 0-1 home defeat.

They were beaten in eight of their 15 on the road last term, and it's hard to imagine them taking anything from this afternoon's outing.

Plenty of goals with Chinandega in town

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in ART Municipal Jalapa v Chinandega @ 19/20 - KO 23:00 BST

The goals are set to flow in Nicaragua tonight, when Chinandega travel to ART Municipal Jalapa.

The away team pulled off a massive shock earlier in the week as they put a string of terrible results behind them, to beat Juventus Managua by a 4-0 scoreline.

That came on the back of a 7-0 away defeat, and they were also beaten 5-1 at Real Esteli in March.

The hosts have won their last two, putting them in fourth place - albeit with a six point gap to third. They have won five of their last six in front of their own fans in the league, and they netted twice in three of their last five.

