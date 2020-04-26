The Daily Acca: Torpedo BelAZ to pick up another home win

Torpedo to strike again at home

Bet 1: Back Torpedo BelAZ @ 1/1 - KO 14:00 BST

It has been three wins from five so far this season for Torpedo BelAZ, with a 100% record still intact on this ground.

Today's visitors are the newly promoted, Ruh Brest, who are in 14th place. They have done okay though, taking seven points from their opening five fixtures, and they added to their opening day victory, with a 1-0 win over Minsk last time.

Aleksandr Sednyov's side aren't huge goalscorers though - just two this term - and I fear that they will be somewhat outclassed this afternoon.

Vitebsk to struggle on the road

Bet 2: Back Isloch @ 11/10 - KO 16:00 BST

The hosts have won three of their five matches to date this season, but they have had the advantage of playing four of them at home.

They remain on home soil today though, so while they are taking on the team who are second in the table, I am not concerned about their chances, and believe that they will record another victory.

Vitebsk have 10 points from a possible 15, but their sole defeat came on the road, and they were beaten in nine of their 15 away from home last year - including here, by a 3-0 scoreline.

Walter Ferretti to come up short again

Bet 3: Back Managua @ 8/5 - KO 02:00 BST (Mon)

Walter Ferretti finished the Nicaraguan season in fantastic style to secure their place in the Final Series, however they did lost one game on the run-in, and that was against Managua.

The selection finished seven points clear of their nearest rival during the regular campaign, which is quite the feat when it's only an 18 game season.

They were beaten only twice, and they are in the midst of a 13 match unbeaten run - 10 wins and three draws. They might be away from home tonight, but it's three victories from their last four on their travels, and that includes a 1-0 success here on March 19th - which is separate from their 1-0 win they had at home over Walter Ferretti on April 18th, which I alluded to above.

