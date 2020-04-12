The Daily Acca: No clean sheets at Dinamo Brest

Goals at a premium in Belarus

Bet 1: Back Under 1.5 Goals in FC Smolevichi-STI v Shakhter Soligorsk @ 13/8 - KO 15:00 BST

The hosts have struggled since their promotion back to the top flight of Belarusian football, as they have played three, earned just one point, and only scored one goal.

Opponents, Shakhter Soligorsk, finished third last term, but after progressing through to the next round of the cup, they have taken just four points from a possible nine in the league - failing to score in two of the matches.

They also fired a blank at Dinamo Brest in the cup on Wednesday, and all seven of their competitive games this term have had two goals or less - with three of them seeing this selection land. Given that Smolevichi's scorelines have been 1-1, 1-0 and 0-1, the 13/8 for Under 1.5 looks like a bit of value.

No clean sheet for the reigning champs

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Dinamo Brest v Isloch @ 1/1 - KO 17:00 BST

Dinamo Brest are the reigning champions of Belarus, as they won their first title in the club's 60 year history in 2019.

It's been a relatively slow start to 2020 though, as they have won one, drawn one and lost one in the league, although they have done well in the cup.

They actually knocked Isloch out of the last round of the cup, but it took penalties, after both legs finished 0-0. It might come as a bit of a surprise then that I am tipping goals at both ends here.

That being said, if we concentrate on league results, four of Dinamo Brest's last five at home have seen BTTS backers collect, and the same can be said for eight of Isloch's last 10 on the road.

It's also worth noting that last season's league games between this pair finished 1-1 and 5-1.

Value to be had on hosts in Nicaragua

Bet 3: Back Chinandega FC @ 4/1 - KO 22:00 BST

Real Esteli's hopes of a top two finish and automatic qualification into the Final Series have been dealt a blow in recent weeks, as they have gone three without a win, and are now down to third place.

The selection are making a push for a top six place, which would get them into the Play-offs. They are currently in sixth, and have won two of their last three - although they were beaten 3-0 at the second placed, Diriangen, last time out.

Chinandega are back on home soil tonight though, a place where they have won five of their last eight. The visitors meanwhile have won just one of their last five away from home - losing twice.

