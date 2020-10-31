The Daily Acca: Middlesbrough to continue their promotion push
It's a 13/2 Daily Acca from the Championship for Paul Robinson today as he has picked out three home wins. Here are his selections:
- Back Middlesbrough @ 29/20
- Back Bournemouth @ 8/13
- Back Stoke @ 5/6
The Acca pays approximately 13/2
Warnock setting up another promotion
Bet 1: Back Middlesbrough @ 29/20 - KO 15:00 BST
Middlesbrough are going under the radar this season, but they are on the same path as Cardiff were under Neil Warnock, and I really wouldn't be surprised to see them in the Play-offs - or better.
Today the Boro host Nottingham Forest, and while the visitors have improved under Chris Hughton, it's still just one win in four for the former Brighton boss.
Admittedly, they haven't been beaten during that period, but draws with Rotherham, Derby and Luton, hardly impresses.
Derby's struggles to continue
Bet 2: Back Bournemouth @ 8/13 - KO 15:00 BST
The Cherries are unbeaten since their relegation to the Championship, and they ended a run of three straight draws during the week by beating Bristol City 1-0.
Derby, meanwhile, are third from bottom with just five points from eight games. They have drawn their last two, but I am still to be convinced that Phillip Cocu's side have turned the corner.
At the Vitality, Jason Tindall's men have taken 10 points from a possible 12, and they have kept three clean sheets in a row there.
Rotherham to be rolled over
Bet 3: Back Stoke @ 5/6 - KO 15:00 BST
The Potters were beaten at Stoke on Tuesday, but prior to that they had been in great form, and they should be able to bounce back against Rotherham.
The visitors ended a run of six without a win by beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 during the week, but that was the third defeat in a row for the Owls.
Michael O'Neill's hosts recorded a 3-2 victory over Brentford on their most recent home outing, and a repeat of that performance will be more than enough to take the points.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 51pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -51pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
