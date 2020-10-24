The Daily Acca: Potters to pick up the points

Bees to be stung at Stoke

Bet 1: Back Stoke @ 21/10 - KO 15:00 BST

Brentford made it two wins on the bounce during the week, with new signing, Ivan Toney, making it six goals in three games, as he netted his third straight brace.

That run could come to an end at Stoke today though, as I quite like the chances of Michael O'Neill's men.

The Potters have only been beaten once in all competitions this season - and that was over a month ago. They have already knocked Wolves and Aston Villa out of the Carabao Cup, and they were unlucky to only draw with Barnsley on Wednesday.

Sky Blues to see off Rovers

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 9/4 - KO 15:00 BST

I have tipped Coventry a few times this season, so far with mixed results. They haven't quite clicked into gear at this new level yet, but they are a big price to win at St Andrew's against Blackburn.

Tony Mowbray will be keen to get a result against his former club, but his team's results have dipped in recent weeks - taking just one point from their last three, with the latest two of which being defeats.

Mark Robins' hosts held Swansea in midweek, and they have already beaten QPR here this season.

Bristol City to get back on track

Bet 3: Back Bristol City @ 8/5 - KO 15:00 BST

Bristol City bust a few coupons on Tuesday, as they suffered a bit of a shock 1-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough.

The Robins went into that game on top of the Championship, but they are still in second place with 13 points - six of which came from three matches at Ashton Gate.

The Swans dropped two more points during the week, and that came on the back of a 2-1 home loss to Huddersfield.

