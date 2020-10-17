To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Jones to lead Luton to a satisfying success

Luton Town manager - Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones didn't have the best of times as Stoke manager

Saturday's Daily Acca is a 12/1 chance and all three fixtures come from the Championship. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:

Things look bleak for Wycombe

Bet 1: Back Millwall @ 8/11 - KO 15:00 BST

Wycombe have found life tough since their promotion to the Championship, and they're only off the bottom due to Sheffield Wednesday's points deduction.

Gareth Ainsworth's side have played four and lost, conceded 10 and scored none. They were even beaten by fellow promoted team, Rotherham.

Millwall are the visitors today and Gary Rowett's men have made a decent enough start to their campaign. They have only won once, but then they've only been beaten once too.

Bees to be stung on their own patch

Bet 2: Back Coventry & Draw @ 7/5 - KO 15:00 BST

The Sky Blues are another promoted team from League One, and with four points from four games, Mark Robins will be relatively content.

They were beaten 3-1 by Bournemouth prior to the international break, but Coventry are a good footballing side, and Brentford aren't the team they were last year.

The Bees have been beaten twice already, Ollie Watkins has gone to Aston Villa and, as of writing, Said Benrahma is on his way out too.

Stoke to be turned over at Kenilworth Road

Bet 3: Back Luton @ 9/4 - KO 15:00 BST

The Hatters only narrowly escaped relegation last season, but they rallied well to survive, and that form has continued into this new campaign.

Nathan Jones is the man in charge and he will be desperate to win against a Stoke team that he used to manage.

Michael O'Neill took over Jones at the Potters, and his side have won just once this year. They have only lost once, but Luton are a big price here, and I am happy to take them at 9/4.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 39pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -39pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Recommended bets

