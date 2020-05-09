The Daily Acca: Managua to reign supreme in Nicaragua

Newcomers to have their unbeaten run ended

Bet 1: Back Neman Grodno @ 29/20 - KO 15:00 BST

Ruh Brest travel to Neman Grodno with a four match unbeaten run on the line, but my concern for them is that they don't score many goals.

They needed an injury time set-piece equaliser to draw with Gorodeya last weekend, and they had home advantage that day.

The hosts meanwhile have been excellent in front of their own fans this year - taking seven points from a possible nine, and they also finished the previous campaign with two wins and a draw from their final three at home.

Managua to be crowned champions in Nicaragua

Bet 2: Back Managua @ 1/1 - KO 02:00 BST (Sun)

This match brings down the curtain on the Nicaraguan Primera Division season, as it is the second leg of the Clausura Final.

The first leg at Real Esteli finished 1-1, with both goals coming in a six minute spell in the second half.

During the regular campaign, Managua finished seven points clear of their rivals - and it is only an 18 game season.

They haven't lost at home since September 2019 - a spell of 19 games, and of the 19, 15 were victories.

Goals at both ends in Belarus

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Isloch v Belshina @ 11/10 - KO 12:00 BST (Sun)

Belshina are bottom of the Premier League in Belarus, as they have only managed to take two points from a possible 21 since their promotion from the second tier.

On the positive side though, three of the five goals they have scored did come on the road, and this selection would have landed in their last two.

Isloch are much higher up the table, as they have won four of their opening seven outings. With 11 goals against though, they actually have one of the worst defensive records in the division.

Both teams to score backers would have collected in two of their last three at home, and I can definitely see the visitors nicking a goal in this one.

