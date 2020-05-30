The Daily Acca: Hertha BSC to pick up another win

Massive value in Germany

Bet 1: Back Hertha BSC @ 10/11 - KO 14:30 BST

Hertha Berlin have arguably been the most impressive team since the Bundesliga recommenced. They haven't won all three matches like Bayern have, but they cruised past both Hoffenheim and Union Berlin, and would have beaten RB Leipzig if it wasn't for a goalkeeping error.

The Old Lady have really started to click under Bruno Labbadia and while their home record hasn't been great this season, they showed no signs of that when they thrashed their city-rivals 4-0.

Augsburg failed to beat bottom of the table, Paderborn, during the week, and they really didn't play well. Admittedly they did win 3-0 at Schalke last Sunday, but the hosts put in a very sloppy performance that day. Overall this term, Heiko Herrlich's side have lost eight of their 14 away matches.

More misery for Belshina

Bet 2: Back Slavia @ 29/20 - KO 15:00 BST

Slavia wouldn't normally be 29/20 to win away from home, but today they travel to Belshina, a newly promoted club who are yet to win this season.

The hosts have played 10, drawn three and lost seven - scoring only seven times and conceding 20. They have been beaten in three of their five on this ground, and they come into this game on the back of a 4-0 away defeat.

The selection haven't won in three, but two of those were draws, and they know how to win on the road. Mihail Martsinovich's men have taken the points at both Dinamo Brest and Vitebsk this year, and they won five of their 15 away from home last season.

Shakhter to roll on in Belarus

Bet 3: Back Shakhter Soligorsk @ 5/4 - KO 17:00 BST

Dinamo Minsk and Shakhter Soligorsk meet at the Olympic Stadium this afternoon, with the pair having finished fourth and third in the Belarusian Premier League last season.

The former haven't been able to replicate that form this year though, as they head into today's fixture in 11th place, with just 13 points from a possible 30. Nine of those points did come at home, but Ruh Brest and Slutsk have won here.

The visitors are in great form, as after winning just one of their opening five fixtures, they have since gone on to drop just two points from their next five. They haven't conceded a single goal during that run either, and they have racked up a dozen goals.

