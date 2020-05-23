The Daily Acca: Dinamo Minsk to let down odds-on backers

Ruh Brest's unbeaten run to come to an end

Bet 1: Back Slutsk @ 17/10 - KO 14:30 BST

Slutsk have slipped off the top of the table following a pair of defeats. They weren't expected to be there, but it's hard to ignore their early season form, and their losses came against teams who are currently first and third in the division.

They are a big price to win at home against Ruh Brest today, even if the newly promoted club are on a run of six without defeat. Four of those were draws though, and other than four goals against a leaky Neman Grodno defence, they are struggling to put the ball in the net.

Goals to flow at Isloch

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Isloch v Energetik - BGU Minsk @ 4/7 - KO 16:30 BST

Two teams who aren't having a tough time in front of goal are Isloch and Energetik - BGU Minsk.

The hosts have scored 11 in nine outings, while the visitors have gone one better with 12. The issue for Isloch has been at the other end though, as they have conceded 13 - only five other teams in the division have a worse record.

The Students have conceded their fair share of goals too - nine to be exact - and six of those came away from home. I would strongly expect there to be goals at both ends today.

Dinamo Minsk to flop again

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Vitebsk v Dinamo Minsk @ 11/5 - KO 18:30 BST

Dinamo Minsk are doing nowhere near as well as expected so far this season, so while they would normally be considered a decent bet to win at Vitebsk, I can't be having them at odds-on this evening.

The hosts aren't in good enough form to be backed for win purposes though, which makes the draw an attractive bet at 11/5.

Vitebsk have shared the points on their two latest outings, and they should be able to contain the mis-firing visitors here.

