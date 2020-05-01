The Daily Acca: Slutsk's goal run to continue

Brest to Ruh their lack of goals

Bet 1: Back Gorodeya @ 17/5 - KO 14:00 BST

Ruh Brest have held their own since their promotion - winning two, drawing two and losing two. They are three unbeaten, but they have only scored twice all season, which is an obvious concern.

The visitors this afternoon are Gorodeya, a team who finished seventh in the Premier League last year - winning five times on the road.

They have already recorded two away successes this term - both by a single goal to nil - and while they were beaten at home by BATE last time, that can be forgiven.

This should be a tight game with few goals, but the selection are just too big at 17/5 to nick it.

Leaders to keep the goals flowing

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Dinamo Minsk v Slutsk @ 10/11 - KO 16:00 BST

Slutsk have surprised many so far this season, as after finishing 11th of 16 last time around, they head into the seventh round of fixtures sitting atop of the division.

Scoring goals has been their forte - 12 in total to put a figure on it - which is three more than any other team.

Dinamo Minsk are quite strong favourites to win this, and they have bounced back to form following defeats in their opening two games.

Whether they let down their backers or not is not my concern here, I just can't see them keeping a clean sheet.

Cat and mouse in Nicaragua

Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Real Esteli v Managua @ 7/4 - KO 02:00 BST (Sun)

It is the first leg of the Nicaraguan league final tonight, and I just can't see there being many goals.

Managua are clearly the best team in the division on recent form, but even in the semis, they drew the first leg 0-0, away from home.

They are so dominant at home that another goalless draw will do them here, and that is a result that Real Esteli have had in each of their last three in front of their own fans. The hosts have also kept seven home clean sheets in a row in all competitions.

