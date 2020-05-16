The Daily Acca: BATE and Slutsk to thrill in Belarus

Brest to be best in Minsk

Bet 1: Back Dinamo Brest @ 4/5 - KO 13:00 BST

The reigning champions appear to have put their poor start behind them as they head into today's fixture on the back of two straight victories.

Admittedly, one of those came against the struggling, Belshina, but you just feel that they are beginning to recover the momentum that led them to toppling the mighty BATE Borisov last year.

They won't have it too easy this afternoon, as they travel to an Energetik - BGU Minsk side that have also won their last two games, and have taken 15 points from their eight outings so far this term.

Dinamo Brest beat them 6-2 when they last faced each other in August though, and they should be able to pick up the three points again.

Slavia to keep the goals flowing

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Shakhter Soligorsk v Slavia @ 10/11 - KO 15:00 BST

This fixture has a great chance of having goals at both ends, despite the fact that the two teams involved both drew 0-0 in their respective fixtures last weekend.

The eye is drawn to Slavia's away results though, as all four of their away matches this season have seen BTTS backers collect - and they didn't just scrape home either, as the scorelines were 3-1, 1-2, 2-1 and 2-3.

The hosts netted four times against Isloch in their most recent appearance on this ground, and although they kept a clean sheet, they had conceded in two of their three at home prior to that.

Battle of the top scorers to produce more goals

Bet 3: Back BTTS in BATE Borisov v Slutsk @ 10/11 - KO 17:00 BST

BATE were involved in a cracker last Sunday, as they picked up an away win in a 3-5 scoreline. That result came on the back of a 3-1 home success, and I can definitely see more goals coming this evening.

Slutsk were knocked off the top of the league last weekend, as they were beaten 1-2 at home, in somewhat of a surprise result.

They have scored 15 goals and conceded 11 in eight matches this term, with seven of them seeing this selection land.

