The Daily Acca: Bees and Owls to give us goals

Charlton to win a six-pointer

Bet 1: Back Charlton @ 21/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Addicks are hovering just above the relegation zone, and they have lost their last two games. Both of those were away from home though, and at the Valley, they have a fairly decent record for a struggling side.

Lee Bowyer's men have lost just one of their last seven in front of their own fans, winning three times - including two of their last three.

What I like best is that they scored 12 goals during that seven match period, and that should prove the difference against an out-of-form, Middlesbrough team who are the league's lowest scorers.

More goals at Griffin Park

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday @ 9/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

There is almost even money about both teams scoring at Griffin Park today, and that is just too big to turn down.

The best would have landed in each of Brentford's last seven outings, and that includes their three latest home matches.

The Owls drew a blank against Man City on Wednesday, but that can be forgiven, and they have found the net in 11 of their last 12 away from Hillsborough in the Championship. They kept just two clean sheets of their own though.

Robins to mastermind another win

Bet 3: Back Coventry @ 31/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

Given that Coventry are top of League One, and top of the form table too, it's a bit of a surprise that they are such a big price to win at Portman Road.

Ipswich are dropping like a stone, and Paul Lambert is under even more pressure now as they have lost their last three games, making it six defeats in eight matches.

The Sky Blues have just come off a week which saw them draw with Rotherham and beat Sunderland, and they have also won against Portsmouth under a month ago too. They have taken 19 points from their last possible 21 on the road, and they are looking good for automatic promotion.