The Daily Acca: Notts County to keep up their promotion push

Another home win for Notts County

Bet 1: Back Notts County @ 4/7 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Magpies are aiming for promotion straight back to the football league, and while automatic might be beyond them, they are looking good for a place high up in the Play-offs.

Neal Ardley's side are in third and they have won their last four matches - three of which were in the league. They have only been beaten twice at Meadow Lane this term, and it's 14 points from a possible 18 of late.

Opponents, Eastleigh, are down in 16th, just five points clear of the relegation zone. They have taken four points from their last two outings, but away from home it's four defeats from their last six.

Fylde's survival hopes to fade

Bet 2: Back Aldershot & Draw @ 8/11 - KO 15:00 GMT

AFC Fylde missed out on promotion in the Play-offs last season, and this year they are fighting just to stay in the division. They are second from bottom - seven points from safety - and they have won just eight times this term.

One of those victories did come on their most recent outing - a 2-1 success at Dagenham - but I am not convinced that they will follow that up, especially as they haven't won at home since November.

Aldershot have lost their last two, but prior to that they had won two, and they still need a few more points to ensure their survival.

What I like about them today is that they have avoided defeat in three of their last half dozen on the road, and Mill Farm has been a great ground for visitors this season.

Dover not to be trusted at home

Bet 3: Back Chesterfield & Draw @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Spireites might only be 20th in the National League, but they are on the climb, having won three of their last four matches.

The goals have been flowing too, as the scored nine goals across those three victories, and even in their defeat, they still netted three times.

Today they travel to Dover, a team who have lost their last two games. They are 12th in the table, but they are heading in the wrong direction.

Prior to a 0-1 defeat by Yeovil, Andy Hessenthaler's men had won four of their previous five in front of their own fans, however it's worth noting that overall this season, they have lost more than they have won at home - six wins, five draws and eight defeats.

