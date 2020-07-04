The Daily Acca: Lazio to keep themselves in the title race

Wolves to boost their Champions League hopes

Bet 1: Back Wolves @ 13/10 - KO 17:30 BST

Wolves are the only team to have a 100% record since the resumption of the Premier League. They have beaten West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa - all without conceding a goal.

They face a better opponent today, in the shape of Arsenal, but the Gunners are hardly the team they were under Arsene Wenger.

Mikel Arteta's men do travel to Molineux on the back of three straight wins in all competitions, but they can't be trusted to keep that run going, and I am not sure that the defence will be able to cope with Traore, Jota and Jimenez.

Sassuolo to provide the entertainment again

Bet 2: Back Sassuolo & BTTS @ 7/5 - KO 18:30 BST

Lecce have been in terrible form since Serie A restarted, as they have played three and lost three - conceding 10 goals in the process.

Today they travel to Sassuolo, a team who have been scoring plenty of goals, but conceding plenty too.

Considering that they have netted 10 goals in four matches since their return, a record of just one win in four isn't good enough.

They have drawn 3-3 on two occasions, but they did beat Fiorentina 1-3 on Wednesday. We could see similar this evening.

Lazio to keep the pressure on Juventus

Bet 3: Back Lazio 13/10 - KO 20:15 BST

Lazio have made hard work of their last two wins, coming from behind against Fiorentina and Torino, in 2-1 victories.

Simone Inzaghi's side are still just about in the title race - they trail Juventus by four points - so they definitely can't afford not to take maximum points at home to AC Milan this evening - a place where they have won 12 of 15 this term, drawing the other three.

Milan are in seventh place, and while they are unbeaten since the end of lockdown, they aren't at Lazio's level at present. They were held at SPAL on Wednesday, and have won just one of their last four away from home.

