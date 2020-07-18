The Daily Acca: Cardiff to be done a favour by an old friend

Warnock to remain a favourite in Cardiff

Bet 1: Back Cardiff 31/20 - KO 15:00 BST

Middlesbrough all but secured their Championship survival by beating Reading during the week, and that could mean that they have their foot off the gas this afternoon.

Opponents, Cardiff, will have their peddle to the metal as they are battling for a Play-off place. They are currently in sixth, but there is a three point gap to fifth, and they have Millwall and Swansea right behind them.

They returned to winning ways on Tuesday by beating Derby, and they should be good enough to win at the Riverside - especially if Neil Warnock wants to do his old club a favour.

Millwall to keep their Play-off hopes alive

Bet 2: Back Millwall @ 10/11 - KO 15:00 BST

QPR have been pretty poor since the restart, with Mark Warburton's men winning just one of their seven matches and lost five of them.

They are languishing in mid-table, with little to play for, while the visitors today are fully motivated.

The Lions are two points behind Cardiff, so they absolutely need to win today to keep up the pressure on them.

Gary Rowett's side have won their last two - and three of their last four - and away from home it's seven points from a possible nine since the end of lockdown.

Another mauling for the Tigers

Bet 3: Back Luton @ 13/8 - KO 15:00 BST

Luton Town are one of the worst teams in the division, but they are still putting up a huge fight against relegation, which is more to be said than for their opponents here.

Hull are third from bottom and sinking like a stone. They were crushed 8-0 by Wigan on Tuesday - a result which was their fourth straight defeat.

Grant McCann will of course be demanding a reaction from his players, but I don't see one forthcoming, and the Hatters are a decent price to win at the KCOM.

