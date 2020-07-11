The Daily Acca: Atalanta to make a statement

Hosts a big price on their own patch

Bet 1: Back Sheffield United @ 5/1 - KO 17:30 BST

The Blades are back on track following wins over Spurs and Wolves, with a draw at Burnley sandwiched in-between.

They are a big price to beat Chelsea this evening and Chris Wilder's side have already proven that they can win against some of the top clubs this season.

The Blues have been in good form since the resumption - winning five of their six matches. They did lose to West Ham though, and they conceded twice at Crystal Palace last Tuesday.

The Goddess to rule the Old Lady

Bet 2: Back Atalanta @ 23/10 - KO 20:45 BST

There is a mouth-watering game in Italy this evening as Atalanta travel to Juventus, with the visitors looking to throw a late spanner in the works to Juve's title bid.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side are the form team in Europe as they are currently on a run of 11 straight wins in all competitions - the last six of which were post lockdown.

If they can make it 12 victories tonight, they will be six points behind the leaders, and it's worth remembering that they are still in with a great chance of winning the Champions League.

There is no denying that the Old Lady will be a tough-nut to crack, but they capitulated at Milan on Tuesday - conceding four goals in the final half hour, to go from 0-2 up to losing 4-2.

Another clean sheet for Atleti

Bet 3: Back Atletico Madrid to win to nil 6/5 - KO 21:00 BST

Diego Simeone's side have all but secured their place in next season's Champions League. They haven't lost a game of any description since a 1-0 defeat at Real Madrid on February 1st - winning five of their seven since the league returned.

Real Betis are the visitors tonight, and they ended a run of three games without a win by beating Osasuna 3-0 on Wednesday.

This is a different test entirely though, and their away record is pretty abysmal. They have taken just three points from a possible 24 on the road of late, losing three of those matches to nil.

