The Daily Acca: Norwich to progress but Villa to exit

Villa reserves to be rolled over

Bet 1: Back Fulham @ 23/20 - KO 15:01 GMT

Aston Villa had a bittersweet New Year's Day as they picked up a vital three points at Burnley, but they also lost Tom Heaton and Wesley for the rest of the season.

I wouldn't have expected Dean Smith to play a strong line-up at Craven Cottage anyway, but his options are even more limited now, and it seems highly unlikely that he will risk starting, Jack Grealish.

Fulham were beaten by Reading on Wednesday, but they had taken seven points from a possible nine prior to that, and they are one of the better teams in the Championship. With home advantage, I expect Scott Parker's men to progress to the fourth round.

Reading to make it five in a row

Bet 2: Back Reading @ 4/5 - KO 15:01 GMT

As mentioned above, Reading won on New Year's Day, and it was actually their fourth consecutive victory. Given that they are playing an out-of-form League One team today, I think the 4/5 is a very decent price.

The Royals have won five of their last seven on this ground, under Mark Bowen, and four of those were to nil.

Blackpool, meanwhile, have gone five without a win in League One - losing three and drawing two. Admittedly they have proven to be quite hard to beat on their travels this term - just three defeats all season - but one of those came at Rotherham on Wednesday.

Canaries to progress at Deepdale

Bet 3: Back Norwich @ 21/10 - KO 15:01 GMT

I really wanted to make a case for Preston in this game, but the more I thought about it, the more I thought that Norwich were too big at 21/10.

Daniel Farke's men are bottom of the Premier League, but they have avoided defeat in three of their last five now, and they travel to Deepdale on the back of draws against Spurs and Crystal Palace.

The hosts have lost their last two matches - and they were both on this ground. Reading and Middlesbrough beat them to nil, and that makes it six defeats from their last 10.

