The Daily Acca: Millwall to impress again on their travels

Early goals at Oakwell

Bet 1: Back BTTS in First Half in Barnsley v Huddersfield @ 7/2 - KO 15:00 GMT

There are usually goals when Barnsley play and I fancy two in the opening 45 minutes at Oakwell this afternoon.

The Tykes have improved of late, and their upturn in results has lifted them to just three points from safety. They are unbeaten in four at home - two wins and two draws - but they didn't manage to keep a clean sheet in any of them. In fact, their only home clean sheet this season came on the opening weekend.

Huddersfield had made a miserable start to their campaign and they were clearly suffering a hangover from their relegation from the Premier League.

Things have got better since Danny Cowley was appointed as manager however, but they can still be a bit inconsistent.

As far as the goals go, things can be a bit hit or miss, but at 7/2, I am willing to take a chance on them being a hit today.

Take the value on the visitors

Bet 2: Back Millwall & BTTS @ 7/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

Stoke have been in relatively decent form of late, but they are still down in 21st place in the Championship, and Millwall and BTTS is far too big at 7/1.

The Lions come into the game on the back of three straight wins in all competitions, and while they were all at home, their record on the road is decent too.

Gary Rowett's men are unbeaten in five away from the Den - a run that included victories at Swansea, Bristol City and Derby.

The hosts have won three of their last five in front of their own fans, but they did lose to Blackburn here during that period, and that was by a 1-2 scoreline.

Napoli's struggles to continue

Bet 3: Back Lazio & BTTS @ 23/10 - KO 17:00 GMT

Napoli are definitely going through a transitional period at present and Gennaro Gattuso has hardly hit the ground running since he replaced Carlo Ancelotti as manager.

He has led the team for three matches - losing two and winning one. Parma and Inter beat them by 2-1 and 3-1 scorelines, respectively, and while they won 2-1 at Sassuolo, they had to come from behind and score a last minute winner.

Lazio are third in Serie A, and they have won their last three matches in all competitions, without keeping a clean sheet - and that includes a 3-1 success against Juventus in the Super Cup.

Simone Inzaghi's men are unbeaten at home in the league this term, and they come into the game on the back of four straight victories at Stadio Olimpico - only two of which were to nil.

