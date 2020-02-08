The Daily Acca: Home bankers are not so safe in the Championship

Another draw for Middlesbrough

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Brentford v Middlesbrough @ 31/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Bees ended a run of three matches without a win by emphatically beating Hull 5-1 at the KCOM last weekend, but the Tigers are in the midst of a really bad run, and the Boro will be hard to beat today.

Jonathan Woodgate's side have lost just one of their last eight in the Championship - with three of the last four being draws.

Thomas Frank's men are still in the hunt for automatic promotion, but this will be tougher than their odds suggest, and I am quite sweet on a low-scoring draw.

Lee Bowyer's side to hold the Potters

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Stoke v Charlton @ 29/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Stoke are a short price to win at home to Charlton this afternoon, but I wouldn't want to be backing them, and the draw feels like the best play.

Michael O'Neill's team were comprehensively beaten at Derby last Friday - losing 4-0 at Pride Park. They had won their previous two, but for all their improvement under the new manager, they have been a bit inconsistent overall.

The Addicks returned to winning ways at home to Barnsley last Saturday, which was only their second victory since October.

They have lost eight of their last 11 on the road - drawing the other three, but it is worth noting that seven of those defeats by a single goal margin.

Another goal-fest at Kenilworth Road

Bet 3: Back Over 3.5 Goals in Luton v Cardiff @ 15/8 - KO 15:00 GMT

Luton may well be bottom of the table, but when it comes to high-scoring matches, they are actually at the top.

The Hatters are seeing their games average 3.4 goals each time this term, with nine of their 30 ending with Over 3.5 backers collecting.

That includes two of their last three at Kenilworth Road, and with the same being said of two of Cardiff's last four on their travels, I definitely believe that this is a value bet today.

