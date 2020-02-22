The Daily Acca: Coventry to maintain their impressive form

Another bad day at the office for Wednesday

Bet 1: Back Birmingham @ 6/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Garry Monk takes his Sheffield Wednesday team to one of his former clubs this afternoon, but their recent form is terrible, and it could be a long journey back up the M1 for them this evening.

The Owls have dropped to 13th place having taken just two points from their last available 18, and in the wider picture, it's just one win in their last 10 Championship games.

The Blues are level on points with them in 14th place, but they are moving the right way in the table, as they come into this fixture 10 unbeaten in all competitions.

In the Championship it's four wins and three draws from their last seven, and in their last two games here, they beat Nottingham Forest and held Brentford - both of which are pushing for automatic promotion.

Forest to take the points at the City Ground

Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest @ 11/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Sabri Lamouchi held his hands up after he decided to rest players for Forest's match against Charlton, as his decision backfired and they lost 1-0 at the City Ground.

They bounced back with a very good 2-2 draw at West Brom last weekend though - twice coming from behind - and they should be able to get their automatic promotion challenge back on track today.

QPR won for the first time since January 18th last Saturday as they beat Stoke 4-2, but both of those wins were at Loftus Road, and away from home they have lost five of their last six - with the other being a draw.

Coventry to cement their promotion credentials

Bet 3: Back Coventry @ 4/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Sky Blues continued their fantastic run of form last weekend by winning at Southend, and they dace another struggling side away from home this afternoon.

Rochdale are 18th in League One, and they were easily beaten 3-0 at the Stadium of Light when they were last in action.

Brian Barry-Murphy's men have taken seven points from a possible nine at home of late, but they had a kind run of opponents during that period, and prior to that they had lost four on the spin in front of their own fans.

Mark Robins' side have won five of their last six away from St Andrew's, and only Rotherham and Shrewsbury have managed to beat them.

