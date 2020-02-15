The Daily Acca: Blues to pick up another win

Bees to be stung in the Midlands

Bet 1: Back Birmingham @ 27/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Blues are in great form and they are a great price to beat Brentford at St Andrew's this afternoon.

Pep Clotet's side are unbeaten in nine in all competitions, and they have won their last three Championship games - including victories over promotion hopefuls, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

Brentford are in good form themselves, but they had a hard game against Leeds on Tuesday, and they have been beaten seven times away from Griffin Park this term.

Cardiff to remain in form

Bet 2: Back Cardiff @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

The hosts have won their last two matches - both to nil. They won 1-0 at Luton, which is a bit better than it sounds, and they followed that up with a 3-0 thumping of Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday.

They return to South Wales this afternoon on a six game unbeaten run in front of their own fans - three wins and three draws - and they will fancy boosting their chances of a top six finish against Wigan.

The Latics drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough on Tuesday, but they had a hard game and had to play the final half an hour with 10 men. Prior to that they lost at home to Preston, and they have lost 10 of their 16 on the road this season.

Shrimpers to upset the odds

Bet 3: Back Southend & Draw @ 5/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Coventry City are one of the best teams in League One and they produced a huge display to beat Portsmouth during the week, but that might have taken something out of them, and they could be vulnerable for win purposes at Southend.

Sol Campbell's side are second from bottom - 13 points adrift of safety - but they are unbeaten in four at home, and that run includes a 2-1 win over Lincoln, last time.

The Sky Blues have only won four of 14 away from St Andrew's this year, and while they came from their last five attempts, I really wouldn't want to be backing them at odds-on this afternoon.

