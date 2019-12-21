The Daily Acca: Royals to rule over Rams

Barnsley's travel sickness to continue

Bet 1: Back Millwall & BTTS @ 5/2 - KO 15:00 GMT

Barnsley travel to London on an upward curve, but they are still bottom of the league and their improvement has come at Oakwell.

The Tykes have lost their last four away from home, and they have taken just two points from a possible 30 on the road this term.

Scoring goals hasn't been an issue in many of those defeats however, as they have netted in four of the last five of them.

The hosts are currently unbeaten in seven - four of which were wins. After keeping clean sheets in their opening two home games, it's just been one in their next eight.

More woes for struggling Rams

Bet 2: Back Reading to win to nil @ 5/2 - KO 15:00 GMT

Derby are really struggling at present, as they have now stopped winning at Pride Park. They are back on their travels this afternoon, and with a miserable away record, it's hard to see them doing much at the Madejski.

The Rams won their opening away fixture of the campaign, but since then it's been three draws and six defeats - with their five latest attempts all being losses without scoring.

The Royals aren't firing on all cylinders, but they have won three of their last five here - two of which were to nil.

Leaders to show their class

Bet 3: Back West Brom @ 6/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

It's top versus fourth at the Hawthorns today, but the difference is 13 points, and with home advantage, I can't believe that the Baggies are odds-against.

Slaven Bilić's men are unbeaten since a 1-0 defeat at Elland Road on October 1st. Since then it's been nine wins and three draws, and they have won their last three at home by an aggregate score of 11-3.

The Bees have won their last two, but they were both at Griffin Park, and away from home it's two defeats on the bounce, and six from 11 this year.

